BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. William Makis - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Fasting For Treating Cancer - Sowing Prosperity Interview - Part 1
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
706 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
123 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com




Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znqKvUY_NyE


Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SowingProsperity




Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine


Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com




Dr. William Makis - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Fasting For Treating Cancer - Sowing Prosperity Interview - Part 1




In this enlightening discussion, Logan Duvall's guest is Dr. William Makis, a renowned oncologist, who delves into the evolving landscape of cancer treatment and the groundbreaking insights reshaping our understanding of cancer pathophysiology. Dr. Makis shares his personal journey as an immigrant oncologist and his extensive experience in the field, highlighting the transformative potential of targeted radionuclide therapy in treating end-stage cancer patients.




The conversation begins with an in-depth exploration of the limitations of traditional oncology. Dr. Makis discusses how conventional methods often fall short, particularly when dealing with aggressive cancers. He emphasizes the urgent need for alternative treatment approaches, which are becoming increasingly relevant as new challenges in cancer treatment emerge.

Keywords
dr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer curedr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis fenbendazoledr william makis alternative cancer treatmentfenbendazole and fasting for treating cancer - sowing prosperity interview part 1dr william makis anti cancer treatment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

Willow Tohi
The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer&#8217;s at a terrifying pace

The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer’s at a terrifying pace

Ava Grace
Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Cassie B.
Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Lance D Johnson
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy