A Fair Justice System Must Be Restored to Our Country
Jeff Crouere
Jeff Crouere
5 views • 8 months ago

Justice Has Been Weaponized Against Trump and MAGA. President Trump is Right to Sue the Biased DOJ. There is a Double Standard of Justice in America Today! The Department of Justice has Become the Department of Injustice. Today the DOJ Does the Bidding of the Democratic Party.


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary #justicesystem #harrisvstrump

