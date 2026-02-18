Financial Prison and Government Vengeance, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine losing access to your bank account for something you posted online. Maria Zeee calls it a coming “financial prison” — where speech and compliance determine economic survival. If digital systems control money, dissent becomes dangerous. Liberty isn’t protected by convenience. It’s protected by vigilance.
