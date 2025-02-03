Buyer Beware the MAHA Agenda - Conclusion

This is the last part in the series “Buyer Beware the MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Laws & Amendments”. You can find all the series at The Sons of Liberty Media.

The brief conclusion is no new laws are needed – the God-given individual unalienable rights of the people recognized, guaranteed and protected in the Constitution for the united States Bill of Rights and mirrored in the Oklahoma State Constitution should be upheld by the State legislature according to the authority found in the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, …”

The rights bestowed upon by God cannot be taken away by any act of government, mandate, edict, or legislation. If the rights we have are lost, it is because we “consented” to forfeit those rights. No individual or entity has the authority to infringe upon those rights or engage in any action that would cause you to “consent” to forfeit those rights.

Likewise, the people have to take responsibility for themselves when it comes to their health and being healthy. It is not the “authority” or purview of any government, corporation, or other entity to implement an “agenda” to make anyone or a country healthy, nor enact any legislation, policy or ruling to do so. Health is a personal responsibility.

As seen in these pieces of proposed Oklahoma legislation by Sen. Dusty Deevers, the passage and enactment of these bills will do nothing to “make anyone healthy again” or make anyone healthy period. These bills were a knee jerk reaction to the debacle that was the CONvid-1984 planned scam-demic. They were poorly written and poorly thought out.

Oklahomans have an opportunity here to address these bills and hopefully prevent their passage by contacting their State representative/Senator to call for enforcement of legislation already on the books and demand the State perform their authorized duty to protect and guarantee the God-given individual unalienable rights recognized in the Oklahoma State Constitution and the Constitution for the united States of America. Sen. Dusty Deevers office has been contacted via email and phone call to invite him to discuss these bills and their purpose. As of the writing of this article, there has been no response.

