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THIN LIZZY +++ SITAMOIA
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27 views • August 06, 2019
At One Time, ALL of God´s Children lived in Tribes.
Among the White Race, this " Tribal Memory " is quite strong among the Irish.
My Mother´s Maiden Name is McSorley.
Do the math.
This song is actually " Spiritual Warfare " Irish Style..
If You sing the Sitamoia to anyone, IF they LOVE ( or like ) You, it is a tender blessing.
IF they hate YOU it is a curse.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
PS, This is in NO WAY anti-Christian, or anti any other faith. It is PURE anti evil from the "Land of the Double-Edge Sword"
YAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Among the White Race, this " Tribal Memory " is quite strong among the Irish.
My Mother´s Maiden Name is McSorley.
Do the math.
This song is actually " Spiritual Warfare " Irish Style..
If You sing the Sitamoia to anyone, IF they LOVE ( or like ) You, it is a tender blessing.
IF they hate YOU it is a curse.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
PS, This is in NO WAY anti-Christian, or anti any other faith. It is PURE anti evil from the "Land of the Double-Edge Sword"
YAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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