NEWSMAX | Matt Whittaker: Government agencies and the ongoing censorship battle
NEWSMAX | Former Navy Seal Carl Higbie talks with former AG Matt Whittaker:

 Government agencies and the ongoing censorship battle


According to a whistleblower, the CIA tried to pay analysts to bury the Covid lab leak theory. Matthew Whitaker joins Frontline to discuss.



white housecensorshipwhistleblowerccpbiden crime familybiden regimecovid lab leak

