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Tendrils - Banjo, Idiopan and Jaw Harp Ambient Music
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18 views • December 23, 2020
This started out as an idiopan beat i improvised. Later i started adding some idiopan harmonies as well as a couple hand drum tracks. After i let this project sit for a couple months i added a mason jar shaker, a jaw harp and banjo track. The fractal overlay was created in jwildfire. Thanks for listening :-)
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