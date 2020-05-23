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Watercolor - Playing for Tips - Electric Guitar Man - Easy Guide w Reference Pic
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9 views • May 23, 2020
The reference photo for this is at royalty free Unsplash, Photographer is Breanne Buchanoan https://unsplash.com/photos/Zv-q6C1Hjlk
I used 10" x 14" 100% cotton, cold press paper. I used some of my older Koi watercolor paint but any watercolor is perfectly fine. Painting makes me happy and I get ten thousand interruptions through out each painting I do, lol.
I call this painting, "Playing for Tips".
I have zero background, of any kind, in art. I've only recently began this journey. I do, however, have a genuine desire to learn how to watercolor paint. I'm still learning how to use watercolor paint. I'm discovering the best way to learn and get better is to just jump in and start painting. I stay away from super easy stuff because it's not challenging me. Who wants to always play in the kiddie pool? Not me. I want to learn.
Show yourself what you can do even if you don't think you can. I looked at this photo and said it was too hard for me. So, I knew I had to go for it and paint it, best as I could. I also liked the photo.
Gaining experience with a good reference photo has been very helpful to me. I have no guides to tell me what colors of paint to use so I mix my paint, experiment, and find out what works best for what I'm trying to paint.
We all have different paints, too, so it isn't that helpful to give colors from paint manufacturers not everyone has or can even afford. I will sometimes offer some colors I am using but it doesn't help those who don't have those brands or colors. I have also found out that mixing colors creates more colors. That's how I made my skin colors, using guess work the whole time.
Use scrap watercolor paper or the back of a painting to test a color on.
I use coupons and shop for sales when I buy my supplies. I have many times seen people make beautiful art with very inexpensive paint and inexpensive, cheaper brushes....paper, too.
I do suggest to paint with lightfast paint if you can afford it and want to try to sell your art. You need lightfast paint and acid free paper --preferably 100% cotton watercolor paper at least 140 lbs. Learning with items you hope to one day sell teaches you what you need to know about those products.
I used 10" x 14" 100% cotton, cold press paper. I used some of my older Koi watercolor paint but any watercolor is perfectly fine. Painting makes me happy and I get ten thousand interruptions through out each painting I do, lol.
I call this painting, "Playing for Tips".
I have zero background, of any kind, in art. I've only recently began this journey. I do, however, have a genuine desire to learn how to watercolor paint. I'm still learning how to use watercolor paint. I'm discovering the best way to learn and get better is to just jump in and start painting. I stay away from super easy stuff because it's not challenging me. Who wants to always play in the kiddie pool? Not me. I want to learn.
Show yourself what you can do even if you don't think you can. I looked at this photo and said it was too hard for me. So, I knew I had to go for it and paint it, best as I could. I also liked the photo.
Gaining experience with a good reference photo has been very helpful to me. I have no guides to tell me what colors of paint to use so I mix my paint, experiment, and find out what works best for what I'm trying to paint.
We all have different paints, too, so it isn't that helpful to give colors from paint manufacturers not everyone has or can even afford. I will sometimes offer some colors I am using but it doesn't help those who don't have those brands or colors. I have also found out that mixing colors creates more colors. That's how I made my skin colors, using guess work the whole time.
Use scrap watercolor paper or the back of a painting to test a color on.
I use coupons and shop for sales when I buy my supplies. I have many times seen people make beautiful art with very inexpensive paint and inexpensive, cheaper brushes....paper, too.
I do suggest to paint with lightfast paint if you can afford it and want to try to sell your art. You need lightfast paint and acid free paper --preferably 100% cotton watercolor paper at least 140 lbs. Learning with items you hope to one day sell teaches you what you need to know about those products.
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