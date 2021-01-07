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John McCain Was Executed, Kasich Admits it on CNN - WHAT ELSE DOES TRUMP DO BEHIND THE SCENES?
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620 views • January 07, 2021
John Kasich slips and exposes Traitor John McCain was "PUT TO DEATH." I don't know anyone who supposedly died of cancer is said to have been "Put To Death". Trump working behind the scenes TRUST TRUMP NOW. PROMISES MADE. PROMISED KEPT.
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