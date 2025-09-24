Tylenol Head Fake: Trump & RFK Jr. Shield Big Pharma From Vaccine Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump and RFK Jr. shift blame to Tylenol, but whistleblower evidence shows vaccines—and their toxic adjuvants—at the heart of the autism epidemic.
Mirrored - The David Knight Show
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!