Daniel 11 Prophecies: The End Time, The Last 3 Popes & The New World Religion (New Revelation)

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A discussion between Simona and Paddy about some probable interpretations of the prophetic text of Daniel 11 (and beginning of 12), with great relevance for our time, in the Light of the New Revelation: The Lord speaking through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com