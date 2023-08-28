Create New Account
P.2 Lemon grass stem tea FOR THE RUGGED ONLY MVI_4088-90merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2ed7e159-df8c-478a-8e0b-b9e58007f13b

This is the first time I have used lemon grass stems to make tea. However, it’s the OTHER INGREDIENTS with it that sorts the men from the boys. It is lemon grass that I grew myself.

foodgardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomegreen teacelerypumpkinrecipescheeseblack teared cabbagelimemulleinhumuscold winterhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seedlemon grass stems

