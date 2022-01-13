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The New Testament Writers
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2 views • January 13, 2022
In this video, I discuss how the New Testament writings (and other extra-biblical sources) provide evidence that the New Testament authors wrote reliable, eyewitness accounts of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. Here I will explain the "earmarks of historicity" and show how the New Testament writings possess each earmark.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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