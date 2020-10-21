HUMANITY IS BECOMING A PARODY OF ITSELF

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http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
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Twitter: @maxigan
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
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Doctors Claim That Plastic Bags Are Best Face Shields Alternative:
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/253405/20201016/doctors-claim-plastic-bags-best-face-shields-alternative-cheap-doesnt.htm
EMPTY COFFINS – EMPTY HOSPITAL – Brazilian MPs Expose Biggest Covid-19 Hoax Known To Date:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/10/empty-coffins-empty-hospital-brazilian-mps-expose-biggest-covid-19-hoax-known-to-date/
Sarah Westall Documentary: Globalist World Wide Takeover Planned for Decades - COVID is Just the Beginning:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Qxp8a73iZQ0/
Scientists Worry as More Americans Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/17/us-scientists-worry-as-more-say-theyll-refuse-covid-19-vaccine/
Hugo Talks - Police 👮♂️ Told NOT TO Use Track And Trace APP?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BinWPwLpuEY&;feature=youtu.be
A Stand in the Park
https://www.facebook.com/watch/A-Stand-in-the-Park-102828344903294/
COVID-19 lockdowns are in lockstep with the 'Great Reset':
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/503516-covid19-lockdowns-great-reset/
LiabilityMate - Trump to S.E.C De Register them all now
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v8WwihCpr6jd/
John Wilson Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/OfftheWood
Work from home revolution during coronavirus pandemic powers spike in cybercrime, new PwC report says:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/markets/work-from-home-revolution-during-coronavirus-pandemic-powers-spike-in-cybercrime-new-pwc-report-says/ar-BB1abD01?ocid=msedgntp
Polish Priest Arrested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2Zrw3vGN_c
New Zealand deputy PM tells off 'Covid conspiracy theorist': 'Sorry sunshine, wrong place'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xPk7IrdTFs&;feature=youtu.be
The Flaming Lips performed a concert with the band and fans encased in plastic bubbles:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/18/entertainment/flaming-lips-bubble-concert-oklahoma-city-covid-trnd/index.html
The Kissing App "Kissenger" - The Gadget Show from 2016:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sfMBc7vVV0
The Volt Project - Breathwork:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/thevoltproject/posts/
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!