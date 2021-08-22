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The Truth About Aristotle
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94 views • August 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3288/the-truth-about-aristotle
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3288-the-truth-about-aristotle
A compelling introduction to Aristotle, considered by some the smartest person who ever lived.
Aristotle was considered so dominant in philosophy that for centuries in the Middle Ages, he was simply referred to as “The Philosopher.” He invented logic; his scientific classifications are still more or less in use today.
Aristotle’s thinking has always been the strongest line of defense against relativism, subjectivism and mysticism. Aristotle empowers the individual, promotes skepticism of authority.
Aristotle saved Western civilization from the Dark Ages - learn how his philosophy can benefit your life in the here and now!
Sources
http://www.history.com/topics/ancient-history/Aristotle
http://www.britannica.com/biography/Aristotle
http://www.notablebiographies.com/An-Ba/Aristotle.html#ixzz42bujNw28
http://www.biography.com/people/aristotle-9188415
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3288-the-truth-about-aristotle
A compelling introduction to Aristotle, considered by some the smartest person who ever lived.
Aristotle was considered so dominant in philosophy that for centuries in the Middle Ages, he was simply referred to as “The Philosopher.” He invented logic; his scientific classifications are still more or less in use today.
Aristotle’s thinking has always been the strongest line of defense against relativism, subjectivism and mysticism. Aristotle empowers the individual, promotes skepticism of authority.
Aristotle saved Western civilization from the Dark Ages - learn how his philosophy can benefit your life in the here and now!
Sources
http://www.history.com/topics/ancient-history/Aristotle
http://www.britannica.com/biography/Aristotle
http://www.notablebiographies.com/An-Ba/Aristotle.html#ixzz42bujNw28
http://www.biography.com/people/aristotle-9188415
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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