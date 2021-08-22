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The Truth About Aristotle
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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94 views • August 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3288/the-truth-about-aristotle
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3288-the-truth-about-aristotle

A compelling introduction to Aristotle, considered by some the smartest person who ever lived.

Aristotle was considered so dominant in philosophy that for centuries in the Middle Ages, he was simply referred to as “The Philosopher.” He invented logic; his scientific classifications are still more or less in use today.

Aristotle’s thinking has always been the strongest line of defense against relativism, subjectivism and mysticism. Aristotle empowers the individual, promotes skepticism of authority.

Aristotle saved Western civilization from the Dark Ages - learn how his philosophy can benefit your life in the here and now!

Sources
http://www.history.com/topics/ancient-history/Aristotle
http://www.britannica.com/biography/Aristotle
http://www.notablebiographies.com/An-Ba/Aristotle.html#ixzz42bujNw28
http://www.biography.com/people/aristotle-9188415

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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