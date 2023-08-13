Apocalyptic scenes in Hawaii. 80 dead, over 1000 missing from devastating urban wildfires.

The tourist town of Lahaina has literally been wiped off the map by the huge fires which are apparently fanned by Hurricane Dora. Really?

That's weird.

Hawaii declares a State of emergency as major fires rage in the US State.

The fires that have spread to Lahaina have destroyed most of the city forcing residents to evacuate or flee into the ocean. Even boats in the harbour didn't escape the wrath of the inferno.

It's quite convenient that those older buildings and the park were all destroyed.. who knows it might transform into another unfortunate corporate or resort zone.



The real question is what type of "forest fires" can leave trees intact, but disintegrate homes without a trace?

Other footage courtesy @dailytelegraph and @santasurfing on Telegram.





