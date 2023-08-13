Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalyptic scenes in Hawaii. 80 dead, over 1000 missing from devastating urban wildfires.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
84 Subscribers
353 views
Published 17 hours ago

Apocalyptic scenes in Hawaii. 80 dead, over 1000 missing from devastating urban wildfires.

The tourist town of Lahaina has literally been wiped off the map by the huge fires which are apparently fanned by Hurricane Dora. Really? 

That's weird.

Hawaii declares a State of emergency as major fires rage in the US State.

The fires that have spread to Lahaina have destroyed most of the city forcing residents to evacuate or flee into the ocean. Even boats in the harbour didn't escape the wrath of the inferno.

Follow us -> http://t.me/leaklive

It's quite convenient that those older buildings and the park were all destroyed.. who knows it might transform into another unfortunate corporate or resort zone.

The real question is what type of "forest fires" can leave trees intact, but disintegrate homes without a trace?

Join @awakenedspecies on Telegram.

Other footage courtesy @dailytelegraph and @santasurfing on Telegram.


Join Roobs Flyers:


Website - https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
usadewwildfiresinfernolahainahawaii firesurban wildfires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket