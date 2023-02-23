OHIO'S MESSAGE TO TRUMP: 'Thank You for Not Forgetting About Us'

Former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump along with Don Trump Jr and Congressman J.D.Vance meet with grateful East Palestine residents after delivering semi-truckloads of water and vital supplies.
