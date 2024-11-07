Vatican’s ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants a one world religion (7)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist, man of sin and son of perdition, has been moving forward with his one world religion agenda through various well publicized meetings with Muslim, Orthodox and Protestant leaders. The antichrist is slowly setting the stage where the false messiah will soon be revealed and usher in the enforcement of the mark (enforcement of Sunday law) of the beast (Vatican).





This one world religion will deny Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah and His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!





The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam, which sees the increasing unity between fallen Christianity and Islam, will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Revlation 20:4.





Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to the Son of the living God: reject the ways of this world, put your complete faith in Christ Jesus and through the Holy Spirit, keep His word including His holy and eternal commandments, which represent His love (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).





To all members of the Catholic, Orthodox, Adventist and Protestant churches, I beseech you, friends, GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 18:4-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington