THE DARK SIDE OF THE BORDER CRISIS | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Investigative Journalist, Lara Logan, joins Del live from the Take Back Our Borders Convoy in Dripping Springs, TX, traveling cross country to the border to shed light on the current border crisis.

Hear also from former US Army Green Beret Field Surgeon, Dr. Pete Chambers, about the atrocities of human and drug trafficking this open door policy has led to and why the US government is allowing it to continue.

#LaraLogan #TakeBackOurBordersConvoy #BorderCrisis

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

