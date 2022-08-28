© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here In My Being written/performed by Chris Madsen. Filmed in Vernon, BC, Canada Here In My Being Chris Madsen August 22-2022 A E F#m E Here in my being there’s a light that ever shines and A E F#m E Here within this space there’s a love that ever flows. Bm F#m Bm F#m E A Healing fills my being as rivers fill my soul. Rivers of love to heal us all. C#m Bm AM7 E C#m Bm AM7 E A A E F#m E Here in my heart I send light through all that is and A E F#m E Here where I be I send love that all may see Bm F#m Bm F#m E A Healing fill their being as rivers fill their soul. Rivers of love to heal us all. C#m Bm AM7 E C#m Bm AM7 E A A9 Drifting away again in this love. Flowing in light again, rivers of love.