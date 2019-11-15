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Bottom Line: Sandy Hook was a Staged False Flag
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249 views • November 15, 2019
Wolfgang Halbig, Jim Fetzer and 7 other credible people asked sensible questions to the Sandy Hook School Board at an official meeting. Of course, ZERO answers came from school board members. It's interesting that the LAST person addressing the school board was an "immigrant" calling the previous questions "conspiracies".
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