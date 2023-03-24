Create New Account
Josh Yoder Joins Brannon Howse to discuss the Latest Sudden Pilot "Vaccine" Injury Events
Published 17 hours ago |

(March 24, 2023) Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers.org joins Brannon Howse to discuss the captain of Southwest Flight 6013 who became incapacitated on March 22nd while in flight and much more.


US Freedom Flyers:  https://usfreedomflyers.org/

Josh Yoder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshYoder


Brannon Howse "Another Pilot Pulled From Flight Deck Incapacitated": https://banned.video/watch?id=641de66c2841f35bbaeb654a

