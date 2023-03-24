Josh Yoder Joins Brannon Howse to discuss the Latest Sudden Pilot "Vaccine" Injury Events

(March 24, 2023) Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers.org joins Brannon Howse to discuss the captain of Southwest Flight 6013 who became incapacitated on March 22nd while in flight and much more.
Josh Yoder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshYoder
Brannon Howse "Another Pilot Pulled From Flight Deck Incapacitated": https://banned.video/watch?id=641de66c2841f35bbaeb654a
