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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 8
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20 views • December 02, 2020
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg discusses the Corona virus...
Please go to www.awarriorcalls.com to learn WHO you are and the power we all hold especially now with service corporations [Governments] and their agents [public servants] shutting down our entire economies due to this virus while attempting to fine or imprison people when they have NO jurisdiction to be doing ANY of this to the people.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
10 more Dr's addess the false panic
http://www.informationclearinghouse.i...
Trust is earned... not given... and i will earn your trust with all my work.
God Speed
Please go to www.awarriorcalls.com to learn WHO you are and the power we all hold especially now with service corporations [Governments] and their agents [public servants] shutting down our entire economies due to this virus while attempting to fine or imprison people when they have NO jurisdiction to be doing ANY of this to the people.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
10 more Dr's addess the false panic
http://www.informationclearinghouse.i...
Trust is earned... not given... and i will earn your trust with all my work.
God Speed
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