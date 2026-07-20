Bill Lockwood - What is Zionism - Israel's problem and forcing God's hand - 3-22-2026

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Sermons featuring Bill Lockwood every Sunday starting at around 10:50am.
Live streams will be encoded and uploaded shortly after the sermon every week.
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