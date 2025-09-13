Alyssa Farah Griffin fearlessly tells a very liberal Erin Burnett the truth about Charlie Kirk and his impact on young people.





"Gen Z is going to be the most right wing generation in 50 years. Statistically speaking, there was a huge turnout of youth voters for Donald Trump. That was unexpected...something that's usually a democratic stronghold. There's probably no individual more responsible for that than Charlie Kirk. You really can't underestimate and downplay how influential he was in activating young people."





"You don't have to agree with a damn thing that he said. But he did it the way you're supposed to...He wasn't a keyboard warrior. He wasn't threatening people. That is how a civil society conducts itself."





