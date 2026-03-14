The final Friday of Ramadan saw the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque & the surrounding Old City of Jerusalem nearly empty, an unprecedented scene during what is usually the busiest day of the holy month

For the first time in decades, the final Friday of Ramadan saw the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding Old City of Jerusalem nearly empty, an unprecedented scene during what is usually the busiest day of the holy month.

Israeli authorities, citing Iranian attacks on the city, imposed strict closures and heavy security measures that blocked many Palestinian worshippers from reaching the mosque, sealed entrances to the Old City, and set up checkpoints.

The usual vibrant atmosphere of Ramadan was replaced by silence, in what local officials and religious leaders say is the first time since 1967 that the site and its surrounding neighbourhoods were left almost completely deserted on the last Friday of Ramadan.

More about this, from earlier on Friday:

The streets of Jerusalem’s Old City were empty for the 13th day in a row after Israel blocked entry to non-residents and closed access to its holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, where thousands of worshippers normally gather for Friday prayers during Ramadan.

“This city during its history, since 1948, it had never been closed off for even a day, until these few days … In the Old City, everything is closed. But outside the old walls, it's all open. Why?” says an elderly resident.

Eight Muslim-majority countries condemned on Wednesday Israel's "unjustified" closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying Israel has "no sovereignty" over the site and must lift the restrictions immediately.

More, even earlier Friday:

Muslims worshippers gathered on streets outside Jerusalem’s Old City to pray during the last Friday of Ramadan as Israel maintains its closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Last week, Israeli police closed all holy sites in the Old City and blocked entry for non-residents, citing the security situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel. The move has drawn condemnation from Muslim-majority nations which described the measures as “illegal and unjustified”.

Israel had imposed other restrictions on Ramadan-related traditions such as banning lanterns and decorations in the alleyways of the Old City, and banning “mesaharati”, volunteers who walk through the streets beating a drum before dawn to wake people up for the pre-fast meal.