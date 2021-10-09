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X-Files Dropping Serious Truth Bombs Disguised As Fiction - Revelation Of The Method
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50 views • October 09, 2021
X-Files dropping serious truth bombs disguised as fiction. They always tell you what they are going to do to you. #RevelationOfTheMethod
The Elite's do tell us through their Books and Publications, Movies and News Releases what they are doing - This is called 'Revelation of the Method'. From their point of view, if you're too stupid to recognize it for what it is, that is your problem. It is a form of ritual mocking of the victim.
#TruthBombs
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
The Elite's do tell us through their Books and Publications, Movies and News Releases what they are doing - This is called 'Revelation of the Method'. From their point of view, if you're too stupid to recognize it for what it is, that is your problem. It is a form of ritual mocking of the victim.
#TruthBombs
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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