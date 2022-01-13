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The Best Vegan Rice Crispies Treat. The End
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82 views • January 13, 2022
Rice Krispies!! Our recipe is vegan, dairy free, and gluten free. This rice krispies recipe is simple and easy to make. This vegan rice krispies are super delicious, plus with that chocolate, this rice krispies recipe will have you smacking your lips together. Enjoy this video!!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-rice-krispies
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#ricekrispies #veganricekrispies #ricecrispies
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-rice-krispies
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#ricekrispies #veganricekrispies #ricecrispies
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