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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 40
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A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss the customs and practices of a Jewish wedding in Jesus' day and how those customs are referenced in certain parables of Jesus to illustrate truths, and how these customs also serve as illustrations of certain characteristics of the Old and New Covenants.
In this episode, we discuss the customs and practices of a Jewish wedding in Jesus' day and how those customs are referenced in certain parables of Jesus to illustrate truths, and how these customs also serve as illustrations of certain characteristics of the Old and New Covenants.
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