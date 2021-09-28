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CCTV Shows 2 Men Buying Masks At Gas Station, Police Assault Them With Punches And Knees, Then Arrest Them For Assault
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384 views • September 28, 2021
Two men buying masks at a petrol station in Sydney . . . police assault them with punches and knees then arrest them for assault!! . . . GLOBAL POLICE that's what they are, they are not the general joe bloggs down the road that is for sure!!
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