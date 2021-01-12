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** BEWARE! NATIONWIDE GLOBALIST DEEP STATE REICHSTAG EVENTS JAN 20th ** – Deep State Traitors Staging 2nd Amendment False Flag Events to Disarm Americans - Bowne
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340 views • January 12, 2021
** Evidence of a Setup
- Banned.Video, Bowne Report, 11/Jan/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ffc6cb51c7b8e3a6d8ce8b1
-- It’s a simple question. Was the Storming of the Capitol a setup? Or to ask a more complex question, were Trump supporters buffaloed by Marxist operatives and civil war zealots into the Capitol to send the future of American liberties over a cliff? Unknowingly driving America into a Civil War as Democrats continue their one party lust for power.As Pelosi and company frantically attempt to impeach the President yet again in order to coverup verified election fraud and whatever was on the laptop possibly removed by special forces.
There are numerous videos detailing Antifa destroying Capitol property before they entered the building and a video revealing people inside the capitol doling out weapons to Antifa. And former military with security clearances that penetrated into the chamber replete with zip ties fueling the left’s unhinged accusations of insurrection. And wouldn’t the intelligence of this premiere security force, known as the Capitol Police, be ultimately responsible? The plans and threats about what would intentionally transpire were readily available online.
** The Reichstag Terror Attack.... A Nazi False Flag
- Underground Knowledge, James Morcan – 18./Jan/2018
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlA1gB8Txn8
- Underground Knowledge host James Morcan describes the "false flag" terror attack the Nazis conducted on German soil and blamed on foreign enemies.
"There is enough evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was the Nazis who planned the arson and carried it out for their own political ends." -Shirer, William (2011). The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich. Simon and Schuster. p. 192.
** The ‘good American’ ** - The left uses Capitol invasion as Nazis used the Reichstag fire – Will History Repeat Itself? – NATION IN CRISIS - Prager
- Dennis Prager wonders if Americans will respond differently than did Germans of 1933
- WND, World News Daily, Dennis Prager – 11/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/left-uses-capitol-invasion-nazis-used-reichstag-fire/
-- In my last column, I described how I have come to better understand the moral problem of the "'good German,' the term used to describe the average, presumably decent German, who did nothing to hurt Jews but also did nothing to help them and did nothing to undermine the Nazi regime."
Watching America accept the rationally and morally indefensible physical and economic lockdown of the country, I concluded: "Apathy in the face of tyranny turns out not to be a German or Russian characteristic. I just never thought it could happen in America."
In one week, it has gotten worse. Now we are faced with a lockdown on speech the likes of which have never been seen in America. And the parallels with Germany are even more stark. The left-wing party (the Democrats) and the left-wing media (the "mainstream media") are using the mob invasion of the Capitol exactly the way the Nazis used the Reichstag fire.
On Feb. 27, 1933, exactly one month after the Nazis came to power, the German parliament building, the Reichstag, was set ablaze. The Nazis blamed the fire on their archenemy, the Communists, and used the fire to essentially extinguish the Communist Party and its ability to publish, speak or otherwise spread its message. Using the Reichstag fire as an excuse, the Nazis passed the Enabling Act, a law that gave the Nazi chancellor, Adolf Hitler, the power to pass laws by decree – without the Reichstag.
Now to America 2021.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a right-wing mob of a few hundred people broke away from a peaceful right-wing protest involving tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of American conservatives and forced its way into the U.S. Capitol. One Capitol policeman was killed after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, and one of the right-wing Capitol invaders was shot by a Capitol police officer. (A handful of others who died in the vicinity of the Capitol did so of nonviolent causes.) Aside from smashed windows, the mob seems to have done little damage to the Capitol. Their intent is still not clear. It seems to have been largely catharsis. They hurt no legislators, and if they intended to overthrow the government, they were delusional.
Cont'd --
- Banned.Video, Bowne Report, 11/Jan/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ffc6cb51c7b8e3a6d8ce8b1
-- It’s a simple question. Was the Storming of the Capitol a setup? Or to ask a more complex question, were Trump supporters buffaloed by Marxist operatives and civil war zealots into the Capitol to send the future of American liberties over a cliff? Unknowingly driving America into a Civil War as Democrats continue their one party lust for power.As Pelosi and company frantically attempt to impeach the President yet again in order to coverup verified election fraud and whatever was on the laptop possibly removed by special forces.
There are numerous videos detailing Antifa destroying Capitol property before they entered the building and a video revealing people inside the capitol doling out weapons to Antifa. And former military with security clearances that penetrated into the chamber replete with zip ties fueling the left’s unhinged accusations of insurrection. And wouldn’t the intelligence of this premiere security force, known as the Capitol Police, be ultimately responsible? The plans and threats about what would intentionally transpire were readily available online.
** The Reichstag Terror Attack.... A Nazi False Flag
- Underground Knowledge, James Morcan – 18./Jan/2018
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlA1gB8Txn8
- Underground Knowledge host James Morcan describes the "false flag" terror attack the Nazis conducted on German soil and blamed on foreign enemies.
"There is enough evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was the Nazis who planned the arson and carried it out for their own political ends." -Shirer, William (2011). The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich. Simon and Schuster. p. 192.
** The ‘good American’ ** - The left uses Capitol invasion as Nazis used the Reichstag fire – Will History Repeat Itself? – NATION IN CRISIS - Prager
- Dennis Prager wonders if Americans will respond differently than did Germans of 1933
- WND, World News Daily, Dennis Prager – 11/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/left-uses-capitol-invasion-nazis-used-reichstag-fire/
-- In my last column, I described how I have come to better understand the moral problem of the "'good German,' the term used to describe the average, presumably decent German, who did nothing to hurt Jews but also did nothing to help them and did nothing to undermine the Nazi regime."
Watching America accept the rationally and morally indefensible physical and economic lockdown of the country, I concluded: "Apathy in the face of tyranny turns out not to be a German or Russian characteristic. I just never thought it could happen in America."
In one week, it has gotten worse. Now we are faced with a lockdown on speech the likes of which have never been seen in America. And the parallels with Germany are even more stark. The left-wing party (the Democrats) and the left-wing media (the "mainstream media") are using the mob invasion of the Capitol exactly the way the Nazis used the Reichstag fire.
On Feb. 27, 1933, exactly one month after the Nazis came to power, the German parliament building, the Reichstag, was set ablaze. The Nazis blamed the fire on their archenemy, the Communists, and used the fire to essentially extinguish the Communist Party and its ability to publish, speak or otherwise spread its message. Using the Reichstag fire as an excuse, the Nazis passed the Enabling Act, a law that gave the Nazi chancellor, Adolf Hitler, the power to pass laws by decree – without the Reichstag.
Now to America 2021.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a right-wing mob of a few hundred people broke away from a peaceful right-wing protest involving tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of American conservatives and forced its way into the U.S. Capitol. One Capitol policeman was killed after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, and one of the right-wing Capitol invaders was shot by a Capitol police officer. (A handful of others who died in the vicinity of the Capitol did so of nonviolent causes.) Aside from smashed windows, the mob seems to have done little damage to the Capitol. Their intent is still not clear. It seems to have been largely catharsis. They hurt no legislators, and if they intended to overthrow the government, they were delusional.
Cont'd --
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