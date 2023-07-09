https://gettr.com/post/p2lfagoc6e6

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: The most troubling thing is the key decision-makers in the U.S. don’t recognize the CCP for what it is. Secretary Yellen and her predecessors Steven Mnuchin, and Henry Paulson, they all work for Goldman Sachs, and they represent the interests of Wall Street. They don't represent the silent majority, the small people, the deplorable. We're going to be exposing the collusion between the CCP and some of the most powerful people in this country.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》：最令人困扰的事情就是这个国家的关键决策者认不清中共的真面目。财长耶伦以及她的前任斯蒂芬·姆努钦和亨利·保尔森，他们都为高盛工作，他们代表的是华尔街的利益。他们不代表平民老百姓的利益。我们要揭露中共与这个国家最有权势的一些人之间的勾结。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



