© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And World War III
Follow
5
Share
Report
1459 views • September 12, 2021
he world-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenco confronts a panel of Jewish Rabbis, and takes them to the school of the Covid-19 Vaccine, defining it as “a poisoned death shot."
Veuillez visiter notre site Web pour regarder cette vidéo dans de nombreuses langues différentes et pour plus de contenu.
----
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAELL et la troisième guerre mondiale
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/#
Que contient le vaccin : LES INGRÉDIENTS, parties 1 à 4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/ce-qui-est-dans-le-vaccin-les-ingrédients-partie-1/
----
Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
Veuillez visiter notre site Web pour regarder cette vidéo dans de nombreuses langues différentes et pour plus de contenu.
----
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAELL et la troisième guerre mondiale
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/#
Que contient le vaccin : LES INGRÉDIENTS, parties 1 à 4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/ce-qui-est-dans-le-vaccin-les-ingrédients-partie-1/
----
Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.