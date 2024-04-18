BULL FIGHTING RING PART 1

Here I am in Cocoa beach, Costa Rica having a look around and while I went to the farmers market I came across a bull fighting ring which I thought I would show you. The construction is shoddy at best but it really does have a ton of character! If you have any questions about moving to Costa Rica please get a hold of me right away at www.kevinjjohnston.me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.