Melbourne Freedom Rally 15 June 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of three videos of this Saturday's Rally, this one covering the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. It felt very lively and upbeat and there was much to share each speaker giving a different slant on what stems from corruption at the highest levels of government and medicine. The iconic market offered a large number of listeners.