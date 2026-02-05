BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Pre-Planned Military Takedown Of The 2020 Election Theft
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
82 views • 2 days ago

The Pre-Planned Military Takedown Of The 2020 Election Theft

VIEW THE FULL ANALYSIS: https://rumble.com/v752jzc-covert-warfare-exposed-trumps-silent-command-martial-law-and-the-final-batt.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

In this explosive strategic briefing, US Army Veteran Derek Johnson pulls back the curtain on the long-planned, integrity-driven counter-operation designed to surgically remove the corrupt actors who hijacked America’s election systems, financial networks, and public health.


2020 WAS A SETUP: The election theft was a pre-planned charade meant to keep the central banking and globalist control system in place, but patriots were already inside the operation, gathering evidence.


FAUCI’S 2017 WARNING: At Georgetown University, Fauci predicted the pandemic that would target Trump’s administration, proof the COVID crisis was engineered to disrupt the 2020 election and destabilize his presidency.


THE GLOBAL SURRENDER: Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg didn’t just cooperate, they capitulated publicly to show the target audience: the old system is over.


This is 5D chess in real time. The rollout is happening -but first, the cleanup.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


deep state dismantlingplanned military operation2020 election takedowntrump five-star generalspresidential nominations strategyglobalist capitulationfauci pandemic predictionbill gates trumpnational bio defense strategymilitary government transitionintegrity in warfareswamp draining timelineparallel financial systemspost-reset governancespecial operations appointments
