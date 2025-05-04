© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people have heard about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and all their terrible things that they do, but I'm sure there are facts about them that even the most avid Holy Bible student doesn't know. The campaign of the riders contains some things that are happening right now and are hiding in plain sight. In this video I will bring you what those facts are and how they apply to today. Kelley Ministries Studio One Productions 2025.