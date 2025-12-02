Get Biblical Understanding # 42 - Faith

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





ACTS 18:27-28 27And when he [Apollos] was disposed to pass into Achaia, the brethren wrote, exhorting the disciples to receive him: who, when he was come, helped them much which had believed through grace: 28For he mightily convinced the Jews, and that publicly, showing by the scriptures that Jesus was Christ.





ACTS 19:4 4Then said Paul, John verily baptized with the baptism of repentance, saying unto the people, that they should believe on him which should come after him, that is, on Christ Jesus.





ACTS 20:21 21Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.





ACTS 26:18 18To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.





ACTS 28:23-24 23And when they had appointed him a day, there came many to him into his lodging; to whom he expounded and testified the kingdom of God, persuading them concerning Jesus, both out of the law of Moses, and out of the prophets, from morning till evening. 24And some believed the things which were spoken, and some believed not.





ROMANS 1:8 8First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world.





ROMANS 1:16 16For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.





ROMANS 1:17 17For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith





ROMANS 3:22 22Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:





ROMANS 3:24-28 24Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God





ROMANS 3:26-28 26To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. 27Where is boasting then? It is excluded. By what law? of works? Nay: but by the law of faith. 28Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith—without—the deeds of the law.





ROMANS 3:30-31 30Seeing it is one God, which shall justify the circumcision by faith, and uncircumcision through faith. 31Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law.





