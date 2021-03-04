Dr. Seuss cancelled, Biden admin and Seuss Enterprises are good with it, little by little, left wins

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The White House on Tuesday declined to defend Dr. Seuss after President Joe Biden left the children's author out of a proclamation celebrating Read Across America Day.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the day is 'a chance to celebrate diverse authors whose work and lived experience reflect the diversity of our country.'



Her comments come after Biden omitted Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day, which is held annually on the children's author's birthday on March 2.



But now six of his children's books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that preserves and protects the author's legacy, announced Tuesday.



Biden broke presidential tradition when he left out any mention of Dr. Seuss during his proclamation. Both former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have recognized Dr. Seuss' contributions several times in their proclamations each year.



Psaki said the Education Department wrote the proclamation, not the White House.



But she added: 'It's especially important that we ensure all children can see themselves represented and celebrated in the books that they read.'



Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Geisel, had been the face of the annual Read Across America day for more than 20 years.



Asked if he was omitted this year because of racist images in some of his writing, Psaki said: 'I think it is important that children of all backgrounds see themselves in the children's books that they read, but I would point you to the Department of Education for any more details on the writing of the proclamation.'



Explaining the decision to stop the publication of the six Dr. Seuss books, the company said: 'These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.'



In 'And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,' an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl. 'If I Ran the Zoo' includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.



'Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families,' the company said.



The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company said.



'Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles.'



Random House Children Books, Dr. Seuss' publisher, issued a brief statement on Tuesday: 'We respect the decision of Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the work of the panel that reviewed this content last year, and their recommendation.'



As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children's books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.



The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisel's birthday, has for several years de-emphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.



School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Virginia, schools just outside Washington, D.C., to douse rumors last month that they were banning the books entirely.



'Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,' the school district said in a statement.



In 2017, a school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, criticized a gift of 10 Seuss books from first lady Melania Trump, saying many of his works were 'steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.'



In 2018, a Dr. Seuss museum in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, removed a mural that included an Asian stereotype.



'The Cat in the Hat,' one of Seuss' most popular books, has received criticism, too, but will continue to be published for now.