Gig-a Claus - Season 5 Christmas Spectacular

Merry Christmas!

From a pair of Santa Pajamas, all this Christmas fun did begin.

Fast Forward 5 years and Gig-a Claus is at it again.

In places it’s crude and sometimes over the line,

But Hey.....at least this description will rhyme.

We hope you enjoy this ”Christmas Night Live,”

Because there almost wasn’t a Season five.

Gig-heads like you began asking out of fear...

“Will there be a Gig-a Claus this year?”

As the Christmas tree went up, a fire was re-lit in our heart.

From this Holiday tradition we weren’t ready to part.

From our family to yours we wish you the best...

Now onto Gig-a Claus, the Elves, and their Yule Tide quest.



SideNotes:

1.) The “Work Crew” scene was totally impromptu. I saw them picking up trash, rushed home and suited up. The workers had no idea what was going on but played along nicely. Special thanks to the supervising officer for not throwing me in “The Clink.”

2.) Not sure why the quality of this video is poor in some spots, It’s as crisp as can be here in the studio. 🙄 Please excuse this technical glitch.



I do not own the rights to “most” of the audio clips heard.I