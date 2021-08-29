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Issac Cappy was a hero. I was just gettiing to know about him when the Cabal had him killed. Bastards. . Someone pushed him off a bridge. He was very vocal against all the Pedos in Hollywood. .
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107 views • August 29, 2021
He reminds me of so many of my friends when I attended and graduated from UCLA in the late 60's . The Viet Nam war was going full blast at that time and I remember being on campus when Ronald Reagan , the Governor of Calif, sent the National Guard onto the campus since the radicals were taking over the student union building. It was very exciting at the time. Same time as Kent State which was a real tragedy. Anyway, I thought you might like listening to Cappy . He has other videos as well. He was so talented.
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