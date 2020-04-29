The David Knight Show (29Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:28 America Held Hostage Day 44: Families attacked for not social distancing— 00:16:12 Restaurant raided by 15 cops for allowing people to drink at a bar while waiting for their order— 00:31:17 Thermal monitors for public spaces — just one of the products being rolled out of the Police State Industrial Complex— 00:45:47 VP Pence didn’t wear a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic. Press melts down. McConnell says only Fauci & Birx should speak at press conferences. After all, they’re President & Vice President now, right?— 00:55:01 Dennis Prager says we’re in a POLICE STATE. I say it’s beyond that— 01:03:22 Del Bigtree, TheHighWire.com, joins. Have Gates, Fauci, CDC, WHO and others moved so far, so quickly that people will now wake up?— 01:30:50 Clinic raided by FBI agents in hazmats suits for giving VITAMIN C injections— 01:36:51 COVID used for gun control; man put in psychiatric ward for calling COVID a hoax— 01:45:18 Community currency a way to fight Federal Reserve & Wall Street?— 01:54:35 Marc Morano — the “New Deal” put in place for COVID is everything green Marxists have demanded. They will lock it in place if we don’t bust out of the lockdownTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!