Alien Abductees, Flourescence, Black Goo & Implants – Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/07/19/abductees-fluorescence-eve-lorgen/





Eve Lorgen rejoins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss the similarities between the fluorescent marks which showed up on cattle mutilations and alien abductees and the fluorescent marks showing up in people who have received the treatments. Eve also discusses the findings she, the late Dr. Roger Leir and Derrel Sims developed in regards to Alien Implant Research. Eve describes the different types of trauma and the trauma responses for those who haven't fully healed.





In Part 2 Eve Lorgen does a deep dive on Implants, Black Goo, Cults and the Alien Abduction Syndrome.