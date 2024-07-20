BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alien Abductees, Flourescence, Black Goo & Implants – Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
137 views • 9 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/07/19/abductees-fluorescence-eve-lorgen/


Eve Lorgen rejoins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss the similarities between the fluorescent marks which showed up on cattle mutilations and alien abductees and the fluorescent marks showing up in people who have received the treatments. Eve also discusses the findings she, the late Dr. Roger Leir and Derrel Sims developed in regards to Alien Implant Research. Eve describes the different types of trauma and the trauma responses for those who haven't fully healed.


In Part 2 Eve Lorgen does a deep dive on Implants, Black Goo, Cults and the Alien Abduction Syndrome.

Keywords
alienufoimplantsfibersabductionmorgellonseve lorgenhydrogelcattle mutilationcarbon nanotubesfluorescenceself assembling nano technologyfluorescent lipid shapes
