Why Andrew Tate is wrong about Islam

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 15, 2022
Original podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQBe80eZaFs
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Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v_l8D1SIEk