Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 13, 2024

Episode 2215 - CDC to drop five day Covid isolation. Is Biden really that senile? White House is in chaos! It’s all a theatre show. Are the CIA and Mossad running policy? Plus much more. High energy must listen show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.