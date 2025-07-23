BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is What Happens When Power Lines FREEZE Over
powerprocess
powerprocess
0 follower
109 views • 1 day ago

Witness the incredible and dangerous job of de-icing a high-voltage transmission tower in the dead of winter. Hundreds of feet in the air, with nothing but steel and sky, these elite linemen must physically break thick layers of ice off the power lines to prevent catastrophic failure and keep the power flowing.

This vertigo-inducing POV footage shows the raw power, skill, and sheer bravery required to work in such extreme conditions. The sound and sight of the ice shattering is something you have to see to believe.

👇 Show your respect for these incredible skilled workers in the comments!

Like and Subscribe for more of the world's most dangerous jobs!

#lineman #dangerousjobs #satisfying #work #construction

workiceherowinterblue collaramazingconstructionfreezingskillpower lineshigh voltagedangerous jobsbraverypovsatisfyingvertigolinemanutility workerextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestransmission toweroddly satisfyingtower climberde-icing
