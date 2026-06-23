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Secrets Of The Kingdom
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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The Secrets Of The Kingdom


#Secrets #Kingdom #God #Revelation #Paradise #Bible #Wisdom #TonyReynolds #Slideshow #Sermon #LearningTheBibleTogether #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham


Tony Reynolds treats us to another of his engrossing slideshow presentations, this time centring on the secrets of the Kingdom of God. Tony digs up treasures of wisdom from various places in The Bible and makes us long even more for that blessed time of eternal paradise in the presence of the living God.


Tony Reynolds YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFu9SFMxxwJp8Xqw1RbKoMEa


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 14th June 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

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godjesuschristianukchurchkingdomofsecretsteachingmissionlessonslideshowchartridgecheshamanthonyreynolds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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