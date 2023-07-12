Sound Of Freedom Star Jim Caviezel Say's the CIA Operates The Worlds Biggest Pedophile Ring

Sound of Freedom star Jim Caviezel has slammed the mainstream news media for spreading fake news and lying to the people about the child trafficking and pedophilia epidemic in order to protect the globalist elite who are running the world.
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/jim-caviezel-says-mainstream-media-spreads-fake-news-to-protect-vip-pedophiles/
