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SEVERE ADVERSE REACTIONS IN CHILDREN WHO TOOK THE FAKE VAX KILL SHOT. TEACHER TELLS WHAT HAPPENED
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150 views • May 22, 2021
This information is from a school teacher who said students started getting the vaccination late last week. This is what she is seeing. This is a screenshot from a facefart post so this account will most likely be taken down. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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