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Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners Emergency Meeting - Sept. 10, 2020
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26 views • September 14, 2020
The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting to consider a declaration of emergency to address an outbreak of wild fires throughout the County. At the 9 minute 58 second mark Captain Jeff Smith representing the Clackamas County Sheriff’s department joined the meeting to brief the Commissioners on intelligence that the Sheriff Department had collected regarding coordinated efforts throughout the county by extremist groups to start fires by staging gas cans for later destruction.
Captain Smith informed the commission that the Sheriff’s department had received multiple reports of sightings of extremists armed with chainsaws. Their goal, being to fell telephone poles in hopes of starting further fires.
The response from these elected officials borders on Criminal negligence.
Find more videos at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClackamasCounty
Live Stream: https://www.clackamas.us/cable/streaming.html
Website: http://www.clackamas.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClackamasCounty
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clackamascounty
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Captain Smith informed the commission that the Sheriff’s department had received multiple reports of sightings of extremists armed with chainsaws. Their goal, being to fell telephone poles in hopes of starting further fires.
The response from these elected officials borders on Criminal negligence.
Find more videos at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClackamasCounty
Live Stream: https://www.clackamas.us/cable/streaming.html
Website: http://www.clackamas.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClackamasCounty
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clackamascounty
Shop for American Patriots Apparel: https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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